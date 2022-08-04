Palma Violets and The Big Moon’s Gently Tender share rousing new single ‘True Colours (Sometime I’ll Get Through)’

Gently Tender have shared their new single ‘True Colours (Sometime I’ll Get Through)’.

The band, made up from ex-Palma Violets members Sam Fryer, Will Doyle and Peter Mayhew alongside The Big Moon’s Celia Archer and guitarist Adam Brown, returned earlier this year, after being away since 2019.

The track, which you can listen to below, is the fourth taster to be lifted from their forthcoming debut, ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise!’ after ‘Love All The Population’, ‘Dead Is Dead’ and ‘Sunlight In Motion’.

Advertisement

Fryer said of the single: “‘True Colours’ is a song that on the surface seems like a conversation between two people in a relationship. It’s actually based on a conversation between myself and unwanted emotions – like feelings of anxiety and depression. This is a regular theme on the record – on this song I’m studying and welcoming thoughts as if they are a long-lost friend.

“Showing interest in the feelings and showing them I’m willing to be patient with them. Once you welcome them in, they’re less of a threat. This is how I’ve learned to deal with these feelings that I have every day. Acceptance / invitation and patience is the key, and this song is about that.”

Due out on August 26, ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise!’ was produced by Matthew E. White, who flew over to work with Gently Tender at Rockfield Studios, following initial sessions at Spacebomb in Richmond, Virginia. It will be released via So Young Records, marking the label’s first full-length release.

Meanwhile the band have announced a new show at London Omeara on November 14. Tickets are on sale here now.

Gently Tender are also playing a series of instore shows in support of their debut album which you can view below.

Advertisement

The band were also recently announced as support for The Big Moon’s upcoming UK tour in support of their second album, ‘Walking Like We Do’, which was released in 2020. Remaining tickets are on sale here now. See the full list of dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2022

19 – Sheffield, Leadmill

20 – Brighton, Concorde 2

21 – Birmingham, Academy 2

23 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

24 – Newcastle, Newcastle Uni

25 – Manchester, Academy 2

27 – Cardiff, Tramshed

28 – London, O2 Kentish Town Forum