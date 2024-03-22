Paloma Faith announces new memoir: ‘MILF’

Paloma Faith has announced her new memoir MILF which stands for Motherhood, Identity, Love and Fuckery.

Per a press release, the BRIT award-winning singer’s book will dive “deep into the issues that face women today, from battling through the expectations of patriarchy to the Supermum myth.”

MILF sees Faith discuss the challenges of in vitro fertilisation (IVF), the early years of motherhood and “questions around identity and how motherhood impacts on that, to what it even means to be a ‘good mother’, how we need to embrace messiness, imperfection and the bitter sweet pleasures of being ‘selfish’ and putting ourselves first.”

The book is set for release on June 6 and is available for pre-order here. Faith is also holding a prize draw with Waterstones. By pre-ordering her book through the shop, you are entering for the chance to win two tickets to her show at Hampton Court Palace on June 20. The draw will close on June 5.

To celebrate the release of MILF, Faith will be taking part in an in-conversation event at London’s Union Chapel on Wednesday June 12. Visit here to purchase tickets. More dates are soon to be announced.

Speaking about her memoir in an Instagram post, Faith shared that it is “a kind of homage to all the women out there with children and without and saying ‘Let’s just think about this ridiculously patriarchal system that we have which gives us all these unfair expectations of us as women and we’re saying no’.”

She continued: “Come with me on a journey which is anecdotal and also thought provoking and opening a conversation in which we as women can support each other, embrace each other and be empowered by one another whilst hopefully educating some men on the way… To all the MILFs out there, I salute you.”

In other news, Faith is set to perform at this year’s Camp Bestival Shropshire. She will also be performing at Dreamland in August as part of the 2024 Margate Summer Sessions.