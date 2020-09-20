Pamela Hutchinson, member of The Emotions, has died

Pamela Hutchinson, a member of influential R&B group The Emotions, has passed away at the age of 61.

The band confirmed the news on Facebook overnight (September 20), revealing that Hutchinson had passed away on Friday September 18.

“In loving memory, we are saddened to announce the passing of our sister, Pamela Rose Hutchinson, on Friday, September 18, 2020,” the band wrote.

“Pam succumbed to health challenges that she’d been battling for several years. Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace.”

“During this time, the family kindly asks for fans and friends to respect our privacy,” the post continued.

“We appreciate all kind words, photos, and videos you may want to post for our beloved Pamela and of course your loving prayers. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We love you, Pamela!”

The band signed off the post by writing “Thank you and as always, You Got The Best of Our Love”, referencing the band’s massive 1977 hit ‘Best Of My Love’.

Hutchinson was the youngest of the four sisters that made up The Emotions lineup throughout their history, having joined elder sisters Sheila and Wanda after replacing Jeanette.

The Emotions are best remembered for the aforementioned ‘Best Of My Love’, as well as their collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire, ‘Boogie Wonderland’.