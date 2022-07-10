Panda Bear seems to be teasing that new music is coming soon

Panda Bear seems to be teasing that new music is on the way soon.

On Twitter, the Animal Collective musician, real name Noah Lennox, shared a 13-second clip of what appears to be a new song, along with the caption: “somethin’s [sic] coming round the bend…”, which is also the lyric he sings in the teaser clip.

Panda Bear’s last album was 2019’s ‘Buoys’.

Advertisement

Check out the new music clip here:

somethin’s coming round the bend… pic.twitter.com/adKoTOR7T9 — Panda Bear (@pandabear) July 5, 2022

Back in April, Panda Bear shared a new track that was rejected by the sleep and meditation app, Calm.

The 17-minute tune titled ‘Calm App (Rejected) – New Ambient Song’ was shared by the musician via social media on April 11.

That was Panda Bear’s first solo drop since he collaborated with Los Angeles producer Maral on the track, ‘On Your Way’ last July.

Advertisement

In February, Animal Collective released their latest album ‘Time Skiffs’. The album marked the first time the quartet, comprising Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Geologist and Deakin – had released a studio album in more than half a decade.

In a four-star review of the record, NME said the band’s 11th album had “an overarching sense of transcendence throughout” thanks to “its ornate organs and its priestly Beach Boys-style harmonies” and “abstract noises of brass and electronic detritus.”

The review went on to say: “On their 11th album, the group hark to the more-ish melodies of ‘Merriweather Post Pavilion’ and the hymnal-like meditations of 2005’s ‘Feels’ for a blissful collection.”

Animal Collective have plans to tour Ireland and the UK this November, with stops in Dublin, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow. You can view ticket information here.