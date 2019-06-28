Watch our video of the epic new installation above

The founders of Glastonbury‘s Arcadia area have revealed what fans can expect from their latest installation, which takes the place of the iconic fire-breathing spider.

Watch our video interview above

Billed as an “evolving show in the skies”, Pangea is the latest project from Pip Rush and Bert Cole, taking inspiration from the supercontinent which ruled the Earth during the earliest years of civilisation.

Ambitious in scale, it has seen the pair repurposing a crane from Bristol Docks, which has been directly transported to the Glastonbury site.

“We wanted a new journey and the best place to start was creating a structure which can take over the sky,” Pip told NME. “The only way to do that was by upping the game and going as big as we could. We used to have a few thousand people and now we have 50-60,000 people in a field so this machine can reach right out over everybody.

“It’s the foundation stone for years to come.”

So what can long-time Arcadia fans expect from the latest installation?

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“It represents us going back to the beginning, but also represents us taking over the space as the cosmos and we’ve got the planet in the middle and our amazing moon which will orbit around it at various times,” Cole told NME.

“We’ve got some amazing projections, so it’s just really exciting and a really good year for that kind of stuff. There will be the big flames and the big rave, but there will also be beautiful calm moments when we can appreciate the little bit of rock we’re cruising round on.”

Check back at NME.com for all the latest Glastonbury coverage, including headline sets from Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure.