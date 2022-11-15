Panic! At The Disco announce global stream of ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ concert

Panic! At The Disco have announced a global live-stream of their recent headline show in Chicago, Illinois – find all the details below.

The Brendon Urie-fronted band performed at the city’s United Center arena on October 28 as part of their ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ US tour.

Last night (November 14), Panic invited their fans to “relive the magic” of that concert through an upcoming virtual event, ‘Everybody Needs A Place To Go: An Evening With Panic! At The Disco’.

Advertisement

Fans will be able to tune in via Moment at 8pm local time on December 7 in North and South America. Viewers in London, meanwhile, can access the show at 7pm GMT the following day (December 8).

A replay of the live broadcast is also available for 48 hours afterwards. Digital tickets are priced at $5 (£4.25) for a limited time – you can purchase yours here.

Relive the magic from the #VivaLasVengeanceTour & join us for Everybody Needs A Place To Go: An Evening with Panic! At The Disco, a 🌏 stream of the Chicago show happening Dec 7th & 8th. Digital tickets are $5 for a limited time, so get 'em while ya can! https://t.co/VewHhZRkh4 pic.twitter.com/vD8n3VjYNk — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) November 14, 2022

An official listing reads: “Panic! At The Disco has partnered with Moment to bring the band’s Viva Las Vengeance tour directly to you. Performing songs from their latest album as well as the band’s greatest hits, it’s an event you won’t want to miss!”

In a four-star review of Panic’s seventh studio album, which came out in August, NME wrote: “Yes, ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ is a very different Panic! At The Disco album, but it stays true to their devil-may-care attitude.

“Will all their fans like it? Possibly not. But Panic! have never been about pandering or following the typical path. Seven albums in, it’s refreshing to see that reckless abandon still leading the charge.”

Advertisement

Last month, Panic! At The Disco released a pair of new versions of their 2016 song ‘House Of Memories’ as part of an EP of the same name.