Hear Panic! At The Disco’s theatrical cover of ‘Frozen 2’ song ‘Into The Unknown’

Brendon Urie and co take on Elsa’s song

Panic! At The Disco have released their rendition of ‘Into The Unknown’, a song from the forthcoming sequel to the hit Disney movie Frozen.

Panic’s version of the song – sung in the movie by Elsa – features guitar riffs and rousing backing vocals, not to mention powerful singing by frontman Brendon Urie.

“Everyone I’ve ever loved is here within these walls / I’m sorry secret siren, but I’m blocking out your calls / I’ve had my adventure / I don’t need something new / I’m afraid of what I’m risking if I follow you / Into the unknown,” Urie belts.

Watch the lyric video for Panic’s rendition of ‘Into The Unknown’ below.

Disney has yet to release the full movie version as performed by Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa, and Norwegian singer Aurora. Hear a snippet of their version here:

Panic! At The Disco also posted behind-the-scenes photos of the studio session where they recorded ‘Into The Unknown’.

Besides Panic! At The Disco, Weezer and Kacey Musgraves will also put their own spin on songs from Frozen 2. Weezer will cover ‘Lost In The Woods’ while Musgraves will take on ‘All Is Found’. Their renditions will play during the end credits of the movie, which arrives in theatres November 22. Tickets to Frozen 2 in the US went on sale yesterday (November 4).