Panic! At The Disco “overcome with gratitude” after playing final gig

Panic! At The Disco‘s Brendon Urie has said that he’s “overcome with gratitude” for the band’s 18-year career, as the group bowed out with their final show on Friday (March 10) in Manchester.

Taking to Instagram after bringing the band’s ‘Viva Las Vengeance‘ tour to a close at the AO Arena, Urie wrote: “I’m overcome with gratitude. I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. For the last 18 years, it’s truly been an experience that I’ll always be grateful for.”

The singer announced in January that he was disbanding Panic! after almost 20 years. He revealed that he and his wife Sarah Orzechowski were expecting their first child together, and said that he wanted to focus on his family.

He continued in his Instagram message after the final gig: “So if you’ve been with us for 18 years, thank you very much. And if you’ve just joined us, welcome and… farewell. Either way, I love you very much, and I just can’t say thank you enough. Let’s live every day like it’s our last, babyyyyy!”

Panic!’s 25-song setlist at the AO Arena on Friday included playing the entirety of their 2022 album ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ in full.

The band formed in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2004 by Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson.

Following four albums and various line-up changes, Panic! became a Urie solo project in 2015. He released a further three records under the name: ‘Death Of A Bachelor’ (2016), ‘Pray For The Wicked’ (2018) and last year’s ‘Viva Las Vengeance’.