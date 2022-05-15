Panic! At The Disco tease new music with cryptic website

Panic! At The Disco are teasing new music via a cryptic website called shutupandgotobed.com, which hints at a release next month.

The Brendon Urie-led band last released an album in 2018 with the sixth record – and second since it became a solo project – ‘Pray For The Wicked’.

When you enter the new website, a sleep calculator asks for your age, desired bedtime and email address. When you hit calculate, an orange box appears with the words “Don’t be a diva, it’s time to be free”. Regardless of what bedtime you put in, it tells you that you “need to wake up at 6!01”.

Advertisement

The flashing clock face that shows the numbers – believed to refer to the date June 1 – occasionally shows letters instead, reading: “V!LV”. Fans have speculated this could refer to a time in numerals (5:55) or “Viva! Las Vegas”, a nod to Urie’s hometown.

I AM GOING TO CRY AGAIN OVER PANIC! AT THE DISCO pic.twitter.com/715iVCXlnq — charlie loves nyxl + p!atd ᴱᴺ⁻ (@azuralikespatd) May 14, 2022

“Don’t forget to set your alarm, so you know when to wake up,” the site also reads above a yellow button that says: “Set an alarm.” When clicked, a clip of string-laden music featuring Urie singing “Shut up and go to bed” plays.

The source code of the website also offers up more clues and confirms the site is related to the band. “By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Panic! At The Disco based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data,” one part reads.

Further up, a message appears in big, black letters, reading: “Nothing’s really real, no one really feels.”

Advertisement

Last year Urie was the focus of a bizarre viral trend that saw the Panic! At The Disco frontman blamed for many of the world’s “problems”, including One Direction splitting up, the coronavirus pandemic, the fall of the Roman Empire, the closure of Toys R Us and more.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the musician told former president Trump to stop using his music at rallies. Trump had been played the band’s ‘High Hopes’ at a rally for his 2020 re-election campaign, which Urie took issue with.