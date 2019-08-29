Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie gets his own Pop! Funko doll

He joins the likes of Gerard Way and Travis Barker

Panic! At The Disco‘s Brendon Urie is getting his very own Pop! Funko Doll.

The likes of Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, My Chemical Romance‘s Gerard Way and the members of Babymetal have previously been given the accolade of getting turned into the toys.

Now, as revealed in a new livestream from Hot Topic, the Panic! frontman will be the latest artist to be immortalised in the form, complete with his iconic gold jacket from the band’s ‘Pray For The Wicked’ era.

It was shared alongside new dolls of Disney Pixar star Coco and dark fantasy character Coraline.

View the reveal on the livestream and get a closer look at the new doll below.

Panic! released sixth album ‘Pray For The Wicked’ last summer. In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “The album was written immediately after Brendon’s recent stint in the Broadway musical ‘Kinky Boots’, and while it’s fair to say he’s always had a flair for theatrics, the experience has injected these tracks with unprecedented levels of sass and drama.

“Urie is clearly still relishing the role of the sonic bachelor, and it shows. On ‘Pray…’, it sounds like he’s having a total blast.”

Urie brought the album to the band’s first ever UK arena tour earlier this year, which saw him “emerging as the greatest showman,” an NME review of their show at London’s O2 Arena said.

New music also looks like it’s on the horizon, as the frontman recently shared a livestream in which he played a new heavy metal song that he wrote while stoned and drunk.

Brendon also teamed up with Taylor Swift for her single ‘ME!’ earlier this year, and says that he’d love to collaborate with Kacey Musgraves next. With yet more collaborations on his wishlist, he also opened up about his dream of working with Green Day.