Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie got stoned and drunk and wrote a metal song

Hear a small snippet of the song

Panic! At The Disco‘s Brendon Urie has revealed that he recently got drunk and stoned in his hotel room to pen a new ‘heavy metal’ song. Check out a small teaser below.

The singer had told fans that he’d be taking a break from music for the rest of 2019, but he’s now admitted on his daily Twitch livestreams that it hasn’t stopped him writing – and recently came up with something a little heavier than we might be used to.

“Somebody goes, ‘I thought you said no work for the rest of the year?’ Dude, that’s not work,” said Urie, after giving fans a small taster of the song. “That’s literally me stoned and drunk in my room, sitting in this room and going, ‘Oh, let me grab a guitar real quick.’ I played that on a click [track], and then I automated the drums. I did one cymbal, one snare track and then one kick track. That was it.”

After teaming up with Taylor Swift for her single ‘ME!’ earlier this year, Urie has recently said that he’d love to collaborate with Kacey Musgraves next – as well as opening up about his dream of working with Green Day.

In another live stream, one fan told Urie that their “life would be made” if he worked with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong. The fan went on to describe them both as “all time inspirations.”

In response, Urie said: “Same though about Billie Joe Armstrong! I had the opportunity to meet him and the rest of the band – that was kinda crazy.”

He continued: “I mean, Mike Dirnt [bassist] is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met – as well as Tré [Cool, drummer]. They’re all so kind. And this was at a party where hundreds – maybe even thousands – of people were in that room. It was just intense. And they’re so personable, and very, very nice.

“And I would love to do music with them, because they’re just so fucking talented, and they had everything to do with me getting into punk rock.”