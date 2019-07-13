"They’re just so fucking talented!"

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie has revealed that he would “love” to collaborate on a project with Green Day if the opportunity arose.

Following on from his collaboration on ‘ME!’ with Taylor Swift earlier this year, Urie revealed his hopes for a collaboration with Green Day in a live stream when responding to a question from a fan.

In the live stream, the fan tells Urie that their “life would be made” if he worked with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong. The fan went on to describe them both as “all time inspirations.”

In response, Urie said: “Same though about Billie Joe Armstrong! I had the opportunity to meet him and the rest of the band – that was kinda crazy.

“I mean, Mike Dirnt is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met – as well as Tré. They’re all so kind. And this was at a party where hundreds – maybe even thousands – of people were in that room. It was just intense. And they’re so personable, and very, very nice.

“And I would love to do music with them, because they’re just so fucking talented, and they had everything to do with me getting into punk rock.” You can watch the moment below: