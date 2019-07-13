"They’re just so fucking talented!"
Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie has revealed that he would “love” to collaborate on a project with Green Day if the opportunity arose.
Following on from his collaboration on ‘ME!’ with Taylor Swift earlier this year, Urie revealed his hopes for a collaboration with Green Day in a live stream when responding to a question from a fan.
In the live stream, the fan tells Urie that their “life would be made” if he worked with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong. The fan went on to describe them both as “all time inspirations.”
In response, Urie said: “Same though about Billie Joe Armstrong! I had the opportunity to meet him and the rest of the band – that was kinda crazy.
“I mean, Mike Dirnt is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met – as well as Tré. They’re all so kind. And this was at a party where hundreds – maybe even thousands – of people were in that room. It was just intense. And they’re so personable, and very, very nice.
“And I would love to do music with them, because they’re just so fucking talented, and they had everything to do with me getting into punk rock.” You can watch the moment below:
Recently, Urie defended friend Taylor Swift after her ongoing row with Scooter Braun, branding him “toxic” and a “piece of shit”.
Swift hit out at the music mogul after he purchased Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group (Swift’s former record label) as part of a lucrative $300 million (£240 million) deal.
Addressing the issue in a live chat, Urie told fans: “This fucking Scooter Braun shit, like, what a piece of shit, right?
“You guys know about this dude? It just broke my heart reading Taylor’s statement. I was like, ‘that sounds about right’. Toxic dudes doing toxic bullshit in this toxic industry. It’s disgusting right? What a fucking asshole.”
Meanwhile, Armstrong confirmed late last year that he was at work on writing songs for the next Green Day album. It came amid speculation that an anniversary tour might happen in 2019, after the band revealed that they had been rehearsing classic albums ‘Dookie’ and ‘Insomniac’ in full.
The band are also working on a movie adaptation of their now seminal album ‘American Idiot.’