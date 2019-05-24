Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie says Dave Grohl inspired pre-show ritual

"We do a double shot because of Foo Fighters."

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie has revealed how Dave Grohl inspired the band’s regular routine before heading on stage.

The singer recently appeared on the Your Mom’s House Podcast and explained how Grohl’s love of a pre-show shot had prompted Panic to follow suit.

“He invited us out on to stage, and the reason that we do a double shot before our show is because of Foo Fighters,” said Urie.

“Because they have a cart roll out, and they all make a double shot and they throw it back, and then go out onstage.”

Now, Urie says it’s a tradition that Panic are only too keen to follow.

He also explained how Dave Grohl once overtook his dressing room in a bid to finalise their setlist.

“We played a festival one time, and I knew Foo Fighters were headlining. I’d just gone to the bus to grab something, and walked up to my dressing room and there’s a guy with long hair just sitting in my chair – just in our dressing room. And I was like ‘oh shit, I’m sorry…’ then I saw it was Dave Grohl and was just like ‘uh yikes'”, he explained.

He added: “I didn’t even know what to say, I was like ‘do you want a beer or something?’ I don’t know what to do and he was like, ‘No, sorry man, I’m using your room to finish this thing with our set list, and my band is like raging in our dressing room, so I can’t really think in there.’ And I was just like, ‘Oh yeah dude, that’s no worries.'”

