Metal veterans Pantera have introduced a new t-shirt inspired by social distancing measures.

Based on the cover of their famous 1992 album ‘Vulgar Display of Power’, the T-shirt features the iconic image of a man being punched in the face, now with added personal protection equipment.

Below the image is written some timely lyrics from one of the album’s singles ‘Walk’: “Be yourself, by yourself / Stay away from me.”

Limited Edition Social Distancing T-shirt available now. 40% of the net proceeds generated from the purchase of this tee shall be donated* to MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund. Order here: https://t.co/Wl3Muzu3kO pic.twitter.com/Buipfqcd9M — Pantera (@Pantera) April 3, 2020

Advertisement

Available from Pantera’s online store, 40 per cent of net sales go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides financial support to members of the music industry effected by the coronavirus crisis.

They’re not the only metal band whose merchandise has been adapted to suit the coronavirus crisis.

Although they were released a year before the epidemic, a line of branded surgical masks manufactured by Korn quickly sold out as fears of infection grew.

The unusual merch items were retailing at $10 (£7.69) via Korn’s online webstore. Though the range was initially released last year, the masks proved to be incredibly popular in light of recent panic.

Advertisement

However, fans who were hoping to grab one have been reassured that they can subscribe and be notified when more come in stock.

Last week, meanwhile, Dave Grohl shared a lengthy story detailing his friendship with Pantera, including how he embarked on an epic road trip with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to visit the metal band’s strip club in 1998.