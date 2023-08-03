Pantera kick off first headline tour in 22 years – here’s what they played

The revamped Pantera kicked off their long-awaited North American headlining tour last week with a show in Pennsylvania. Check out footage of the gig and the full setlist below.

The ongoing live performances mark the heavy metal veteran’s first headlining tour on the continent since they made their comeback last year, with Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums.

The two new members join frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, and take the place of the two late Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

Advertisement

Taking place at The Pavillion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on July 28, the four-piece marked their comeback with a 16-song setlist which included countless fan favourites, as well as two tracks that haven’t been played in over two decades.

The gig kicked off with renditions of ‘A New Level’ and ‘Mouth For War’ – both songs from their hit 1992 album ‘Vulgar Display Of Power’, before later featuring a variety of their most famous hits, including ‘Walk’, ‘This Love’, ‘Fucking Hostile’ and ‘Cowboys From Hell’.

A main highlight of the night, however, came right at the end of the set, as Anselmo and Co. played ‘Slaughtered’ and ‘Revolution Is My Name’ – two tracks that haven’t featured in their live setlist since 2001.

Other key moments of the set came with their famed cover of Black Sabbath’s 1970 track ‘Planet Caravan’, and a crowd-led performance of ‘Happy Birthday’, which was played for Brown who had turned 59 the day before. Check out footage of the show and the full setlist below.

Advertisement

Pantera played:

1. ‘A New Level’

2. ‘Mouth For War’

3. ‘Strength Beyond Strength’

4. ‘Becoming’

5. ‘I’m Broken’

6. ‘Suicide Note Pt. II’

7. ‘5 Minutes Alone’

8. ‘This Love’

9. ‘Fucking Hostile’

10. ‘Planet Caravan’ (Black Sabbath cover)

11. ‘Happy Birthday’ (for Rex Brown)

12. ‘Walk’

13. ‘Domination’ / Hollow’

14. ‘Cowboys From Hell’

15. ‘Slaughtered’

16. ‘Revolution Is My Name’

The other headline shows – featuring support from Lamb Of God – have so far taken place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Camden, New Jersey. It will continue on Saturday (August 5) with a stop at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania.

The headline shows also take place amid their time supporting thrash metal pioneers, Metallica, as the band embark on their M72 stadium tour, celebrating the release of their latest studio album ‘72 Seasons’. The North American leg of the Metallica tour starts tomorrow (August 4), with a show in New Jersey. Find all Panteras tour dates and any remaining tickets here.

Back in December, Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico, marking their first live performance in more than 21 years.

Before the band made their return to stage, Wylde shared that he’d been using online tutorials to learn his guitar parts for Pantera tour.