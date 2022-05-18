Paolo Nutini announces 2022 UK and European tour

Paolo Nutini has announced details of a new UK and European tour – get your tickets here and see the full list of dates below.

The Scottish artist returned last week with two new songs and news of his fourth studio album ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’, the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Caustic Love’.

Nutini has now announced a UK and European tour in support of the LP, with a pair of live dates in Ireland in August joining a run of dates that run from September through to November.

The tour will visit the UK from October 22-November 1, with gigs in Manchester, London, Birmingham, Hull, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Fans who pre-order ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ by 3pm on Monday (May 23) will receive exclusive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets, which opens at 9am on Tuesday (May 24). All remaining tickets will then go on general sale here from 9am on May 25.

You can see Paolo Nutini’s newly announced UK and European tour dates below.

AUGUST

21 – Milk Market, Limerick, Ireland

24 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

SEPTEMBER

26 – Täubchenthal, Leipzig, Germany

27 – Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich, Germany

29 – X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland

30 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy

OCTOBER

2 – E-Werk Cologne, Cologne, Germany

3 – La Cigale, Paris, France

5 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

6 – Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

8 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

9 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

25 – Alexandra Palace, London

28 – O2 Academy 1, Birmingham

29 – Bonus Arena, Hull

31 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

NOVEMBER

1 – Music Hall, Aberdeen

Nutini will headline TRNSMT and Victorious Festival this summer, while he’ll also perform two large outdoor shows in Bristol and Belfast and provide support to Liam Gallagher in June for one of the latter’s two Knebworth shows.

Nutini is currently playing a sold-out run of intimate UK live dates to kick off ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’.