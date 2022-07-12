Paolo Nutini announces four Glasgow headline shows for 2022

Paolo Nutini has announced four arena shows in Glasgow for this winter – tickets will be available from here.

The Scottish singer-songwriter will play a run of headline gigs at the city’s 14,300-capacity OVO Hydro area in December (13, 14, 16, 18) in support of his fourth studio album, ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am BST this Friday (July 15) – purchase yours from here, and see the official announcement post below.

Advertisement

Prior to the newly-confirmed dates, Nutini will perform shows in Manchester, London, Birmingham, Hull, Edinburgh and Aberdeen as part of his 2022 UK and European headline tour.

He’s also set to top the bill at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth next month.

The news of Nutini’s upcoming return to Glasgow comes after he headlined the city’s TRNSMT festival last Friday (July 8) alongside The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi.

Nutini recently revealed that he was too “anxious” to ask Danielle Haim to feature on his 2022 track ‘Acid Eyes’.

He’d previously met the Haim frontwoman when her then-boyfriend, guitarist Blake Mills, was invited to work on Nutini’s 2014 album ‘Caustic Love’.

Advertisement

Paolo Nutini made his long-awaited return back in May with two new singles, ‘Lose It’ and ‘Through The Echoes’.

Shortly afterwards, the musician played his first live show in almost five years at The Leadmill in Sheffield ahead of further intimate gigs in London and Oban. He then supported Liam Gallagher at Knebworth and performed a surprise set at Glastonbury 2022.