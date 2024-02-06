Paolo Nutini announces huge UK outdoor shows at Eden Sessions and On The Mount

Paolo Nutini has announced two huge outdoor UK headline shows for this summer – you can find all the details below.

The Scottish singer-songwriter is due to perform at the On The Mount concert series in Reading on June 18 before playing an Eden Sessions concert at the Eden Project in Cornwall the following day (June 19).

Tickets for both dates go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (February 9) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

The On The Mount concert series will also feature sets from Crowded House, Jungle, Underworld and Nick Mulvey.

New UK Dates Added…⚡️ We are playing two special UK shows this June. Tuesday 18th June – The Mount at Wasing, Reading. Wednesday 19th June – Eden Project, Cornwall. Tickets on sale this Friday 10AM pic.twitter.com/udJSCC7IRA — Paolo Nutini (@PaoloNutini) February 6, 2024

Joining Nutini on the line-up for the Eden Sessions are The National, Manic Street Preachers, Suede, Fatboy Slim, Crowded House, Tom Grennan, Rick Astley and JLS.

Nutini, whose most recent album ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ came out in 2022, is scheduled to headline Tramlines, Kendal Calling and Limerick’s Thomond Park Stadium as well this summer. CMAT will support on the latter date.

Last year saw the musician top the bill at Latitude Festival 2023 alongside Pulp and George Ezra. Additionally, he embarked on a North American headline tour after playing a string of arena dates in Glasgow.

Back in 2022, Nutini said he was too “anxious” to ask Danielle Haim to feature on his song ‘Acid Eyes’.