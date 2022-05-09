Paolo Nutini announces intimate UK tour including Sheffield Leadmill show

Paolo Nutini has announced details of an intimate UK comeback tour, with dates beginning this week – get your tickets here.

The six gigs begin on Saturday (May 14) with a show at Sheffield’s under threat Leadmill venue, who teased a “big show announcement” yesterday (May 8) ahead of the reveal of Nutini’s gig.

In March, the team behind the iconic venue announced that it would be closing next year due to its landlord issuing a notice of eviction. In the weeks that followed, it launched an official petition opposing the eviction, while stars from Sheffield and further afield have all shown support for the space.

Nutini’s tour – which marks his first English shows in seven years – then rolls on to London, with four gigs at the legendary 100 Club on May 16, 17, 19 and 20.

The tour then ends in his native Scotland with a pair of gigs at the Corran Halls venue in Oban on May 27-28.

See the full list of dates for the intimate tour below, and get your tickets here. Tickets go on sale at 9am BST tomorrow (May 10).

MAY 2022

14 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

16 – London, 100 Club

17 – London, 100 Club

19 – London, 100 Club

20 – London, 100 Club

27 – Oban, Corran Halls

28 – Oban, Corran Halls

Later in 2022, Nutini will then support Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park in June, headline festivals including Glasgow’s TRNSMT and Portsmouth’s Victorious, play a headline show in Bristol as part of the Sounds festival and more.

The Scottish singer-songwriter’s last album, ‘Caustic Love’, came out in 2014.