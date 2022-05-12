Paolo Nutini has announced details of his new album ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ and shared two new songs – listen to ‘Lose It’ and ‘Through The Echoes’ below.

The new LP, which is the Scottish artist’s fourth studio album, will serve as the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Caustic Love’.

Nutini’s ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ is released on July 1 via Atlantic Records. Written by Nutini (with some select co-write contributions from members of his band), the record was produced by the artist alongside Dani Castelar and Gavin Fitzjohn.

Nutini has previewed ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ today (May 12) with two new singles.

You can see the tracklist for Nutini’s ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ as well as its album artwork below. Pre-order the album here.

‘Afterneath’ ‘Radio’ ‘Through The Echoes’ ‘Acid Eyes’ ‘Stranded Words’ (Interlude) ‘Lose It’ ‘Petrified In Love’ ‘Everywhere’ ‘Abigail’ ‘Children Of The Stars’ ‘Heart Filled Up’ ‘Shine A Light’ ‘Desperation’ ‘Julianne’ ‘Take Me Take Mine’ ‘Writer’

Nutini will headline TRNSMT and Victorious Festival this summer, while he’ll also perform two large outdoor shows in Bristol and Belfast and provide support to Liam Gallagher in June for one of the latter’s two Knebworth shows.

Before that, Nutini will embark on an intimate run of UK dates to kick off ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’. Those shows have already sold out, but you can find any remaining Nutini tour tickets here and see his upcoming live schedule below.

MAY

14 – The Leadmill, Sheffield (SOLD OUT)

16 – 100 Club, London (SOLD OUT)

17 – 100 Club, London (SOLD OUT)

19 – 100 Club, London (SOLD OUT)

20 – 100 Club, London (SOLD OUT)

27 – Corran Halls, Oban (SOLD OUT)

28 – Corran Halls, Oban (SOLD OUT)

JUNE

03 – Knebworth Park (very special guest to Liam Gallagher, SOLD OUT)

23 – Sounds at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre, Bristol (SOLD OUT)

JULY

05 – Montreux Jazz Festival, Montreux

08 – TRNSMT, Glasgow

15 – Anfiteatro Vittoriale, Brescia (SOLD OUT)

16 – Pistoia Blues, Pistoia

19 – Cavea, Rome (SOLD OUT)

20 – Sequoie Music Park, Bologna (SOLD OUT)

22 – NoSound Festival, Servigliano

23 – Locus Festival, Trani

25 – Belvedere Di San Leucio, Caserta (SOLD OUT)

27 – Teatro Antico, Taormina

AUGUST

25 – Custom House Square, Belfast (SOLD OUT)

27 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

SEPTEMBER

09 – Andalucia Big Festival, Malaga

24 – Lollapalooza Berlin, Berlin