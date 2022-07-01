Paolo Nutini backed out of asking Danielle Haim to sing on ‘Acid Eyes’ because he feared rejection

Paolo Nutini has said that he was too worried to ask Danielle Haim to feature on his new song ‘Acid Eyes‘ in case she rejected the offer.

The Scottish singer-songwriter admitted in a new interview that he had the main Haim singer in mind for his latest single but was too “anxious” to ask her.

He told The Sun: “I wrote [Acid Eyes] in my living room. I wanted to try and write a song that maybe Danielle from the Haim girls would sing with me. There’s the two vocals, the high and the low, which I figured was a duet. Everybody said why don’t I ask them to do it but I thought, ‘What if they say no?’ So I didn’t.”

Nutini had previously met Danielle – who is joined by sisters Alana and Este in the trio – when her guitarist and then-boyfriend Blake Mills was invited to work on Paolo’s last album, 2014’s ‘Caustic Love‘.

He said: “I met them for the first time when we were making the ‘Caustic Love’ album. We worked with producer Dave Sardy, who brought in Blake Mills to play guitar. At the time his girlfriend was Danielle Haim and she swung by.”

They also partied at Glastonbury in 2014. Nutini added: “Then last time we played Glastonbury, Haim were backstage when we played The Other Stage and we ended up having a few drinks with them. They were really nice to me and my friends and they are great. And maybe if they hear of this?”

He added of his fear of rejection: “Honestly, it’s a very human thing to feel anxious. I envy people who think they’ve got it all sussed and under control.”

‘Acid Eyes’ was released last month along with ‘Petrified In Love’ ahead of his new album, ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’, which was released today (July 1).

Meanwhile, Nutini will embark on a UK and European tour in October following headline sets at TRNSMT and Victorious Festival this summer. You can see his upcoming tour schedule below and find any remaining tickets here.