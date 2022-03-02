Papa Roach announce new album ‘Ego Trip’, share new single ‘Cut The Line’

Papa Roach have announced their 11th studio album, ‘Ego Trip’ along with a new song, ‘Cut The Line’.

Announced on Tuesday (March 1), ‘Ego Trip’ is set for an April 8 release via New Noize Records. The band have also shared a fresh cut off the upcoming record, titled ‘Cut The Line’.

‘Cut The Line’ is slated to receive a music video on March 4. The song features Papa Roach’s signature fast-paced guitar riffs, pummelling drums and Jacoby Shaddix’s energetic vocalist, complete with a heavy breakdown.

Listen to ‘Cut The Line’ below.

‘Ego Trip’ will feature a total of 14 songs, including the previously released singles ‘Stand Up’, ‘Dying To Believe’, ‘Kill The Noise’ and ‘Swerve’ featuring FEVER 333’s Jason Aalon Butler and rapper Sueco.

Papa Roach have also announced several pre-order packages for ‘Ego Trip’. A standard digital download will cost USD$12.99, while the deluxe packaging CD costs $19.99. A signed copy of the deluxe CD will set fans back $49.99 and is limited to just 500 copies, while the deluxe CD, album cover t-shirt and plushie bundle costs $89.99. Lastly, the ‘Ego Trip’ deluxe CD, hoodie and plushie bundle will cost $124.99.

In December, Papa Roach vocalist Jacoby Shaddix teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes for a live performance of ‘Last Resort’ at the Los Angeles Emo Nite event, which celebrated its seventh anniversary.

