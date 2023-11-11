Papa Roach are selling ‘Cut My Life Into Pizza’ cutters and new home goods

Papa Roach have made an unlikely detour into selling home goods – including a new ‘Cut My Life Into Pizza’ cutter.

A pun on the band’s opening line of “cut my life into pieces” from hit song ‘Last Resort’, the cutter is just one of several homeware items the band are selling in their new ‘Broken Home Goods’ collection.

Fans can also get their hands on ‘Ego Drip’ coffee and a ‘Grind These Beans Into Pieces’ travel tumbler as well an official Papa Roach kitchen apron, which the band have all been pictured in on their social media accounts.

You can check out the band’s new collection in full via their store here.

🍕"Cut My Life Into Pizza"🎶… and brew mornings with EGO DRIP!

🪳AVAILABLE NOW🪳

Dive into our BROKEN HomeGoods collection – ready to INFEST your kitchen this holiday season. BUNDLE & SAVEhttps://t.co/GTAetEtcKs pic.twitter.com/feao1x3A5r — Papa Roach (@paparoach) November 3, 2023

In other Papa Roach news, frontman Jacoby Shaddix recently reflected on the band’s cover of Aerosmith‘s ‘Sweet Emotion’, acknowledging that “it just wasn’t good enough”.

Papa Roach performed a cover of ‘Sweet Emotion’ live in front of Aerosmith as part of MTV‘s 2002 tribute to Steven Tyler and co. during the mtvICON: Aerosmith special.

Speaking to Baltimore’s 98 Rock Station, Shaddix reflected on how the cover came about, the band’s thoughts on it and on how Aerosmith reacted.

“So MTV, back in the day, asked us to come do this thing to honour Aerosmith,” Shaddix recalled. “And what was the song? ‘Sweet Emotion’. They were, like, ‘We want you guys to do ‘Sweet Emotion’.’ And I’m just, like, ‘Let’s go.’ But that’s big shoes to fill. We just hacked our way. It was bad. It was not good.”

Shaddix said of Aerosmith’s reaction to the cover: “I could tell that they were just kind of, like, ‘Hmm, that was loud.’ We were young numbskulls playing, like, I mean, nu metal. We weren’t, like, classic rocker vibe, you know? And so we did our best, but it just wasn’t good enough. It just wasn’t good.”

Shaddix also recently claimed that Papa Roach, KoRn and Deftones will be “the next Metallicas”.