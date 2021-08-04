Papa Roach collaborate with FEVER 333 on new single ‘Swerve’

Papa Roach have dropped an experimental new single ‘Swerve’, featuring the talents of FEVER 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler.

Taking to Twitter on July 28, Papa Roach shared a brief clip that featured the band’s vocalist Jacoby Shaddix, Butler and Sueco, who introduce themselves before Shaddix delivers a simple message: “Don’t swerve in my lane.”

The track dropped with a vibrant animated visual to accompany the groovy but electric rap-metal effort.

The new song looks to be included in a forthcoming 11th studio album from Papa Roach, likely arriving next year.

Shaddix recently said that the group were holding off on its release until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

“We’re not gonna drop a new album and tour until 2022,” he said in an interview with Germany’s Rock Antenne radio. “We’re just gonna wait it out.

In the same interview, Shaddix also revealed the band have been focusing on new material during lockdown, having written around 14 tracks for the follow-up to 2019 album ‘Who Do You Trust’.

‘Swerve’ follows Papa Roach’s most recent collaborative effort, a new version of their 2015 song ‘Broken As Me’, now featuring Asking Alexandria‘s Danny Worsnop.

The remaster coincided with the release of Papa Roach’s ‘Greatest Hits Vol.2: The Better Noise Years’ which dropped on March 19.