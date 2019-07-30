Papa Roach deliver brilliant trolling of Donald Trump

Well played.

Papa Roach have brilliantly suggested that some of Donald Trump’s angry rants could be mistaken for their own lyrics.

On Saturday, the US President continued his daily routine of Twitter rants as he angrily rejected suggestions of Russian election meddling for what seems like the millionth time.

“NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION, TOTAL EXONERATION. DEMOCRAT WITCH HUNT!,” wrote Trump.

However, it wasn’t long before the US rockers realised that Trump’s angry ramblings didn’t sound too dissimilar to their most famous track.

“CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES, THIS IS MY LAST RESORT”, the band replied – quoting the lyrics of ‘Last Resort’.



One user immediately responded: “Ok everybody let’s go home, Papa Roach won the internet today.”

Another said: “Republican or Democrat, if you can’t laugh at this, you need a new sense of humour. 10/10 amazing.”

Earlier this year, NME caught up with Papa Roach’s Joey Shaddix as part of our long-running ‘Does Rock and Roll Kill Braincells?’ series.

Describing the band’s enduring popularity, he said: ““We often get shout-outs from pop stars – like SZA posted herself rocking out to P. Roach, and there was an Instagram video of Justin Bieber rocking out to ‘Last Resort’. But honestly, that song is part of the fabric of pop culture at this point so it’s almost to be expected. I love the oddball memes floating around. We did a show in LA, and Rivers Cuomo came along with Kerry King from Slayer. Kerry had brought vodka because he knew I loved it. I’m sitting there scratching my head in the dressing room thinking: ‘How cool but fucking odd is this group of people?’”