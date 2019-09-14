Papa Roach make longtime fan the star of mental health awareness video for ‘Come Around’

Mark Moreno has followed the band since 2000

Papa Roach have shared an emotional video for new single ‘Come Around’, which depicts the life of a diehard fan who lost his sister 2016.

‘Come Around’, the Californian rockers’ ode to “sticking with your friends” when they’re struggling with their mental health, has now been paired with a video dedicated to the band’s lifelong fan, Mark Moreno.

Moreno has followed the band since 2000 and has attended nearly 60 of their concerts.

As a thank you for his support the band asked him to star in the music video. Additionally, they gifted him with a platinum Papa Roach plaque in honour of his late sister Elizabeth Santana Mercado who died in 2016, and gave him two golden “Por Vida” (“For Life”) passes, good for tickets to any of the group’s show anywhere in the world for free and for life.

All of these moments are depicted in the new video, including when frontman Jacoby Shaddix invited Moreno on stage during the band’s New York Pier 17 show on August 11 to present him with the gifts.

Elsewhere in the music video Moreno is seen driving around New York with his girlfriend – a fellow fan whom he met at a Roach concert – and clips of him visiting his sister’s grave.

“She was my control switch,” Moreno says in the video while stood next to her grave. “She could change my mood real quickly.” Other moments show Moreno rocking out upfront at various Papa Roach concerts.

Shaddix had this to say about the single: “We knew ‘Come Around’ was one of those special songs when we got done with it. We walked away from the track and kept humming the melody to it, and it’s just one of those things that gets stuck in your head. Lyrically, this track’s about sticking with your friend through thick and thin, or your loved one, as they’re spiralling out.”

The song features on the band’s tenth album ‘Who Do You Trust?’ Papa Roach played a huge UK tour earlier this year where they collaborated with the Young Minds charity for the London date.