Paramore add extra London date to 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Paramore have added a London date to their spring 2023 UK and Ireland tour.

The tour, which was announced earlier this month, is in support of the band’s sixth album ‘This Is Why’ (released on February 10, 2023).

Kicking off in Dublin on April 13, the tour stops in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Birmingham, with an extra show at London’s O2 now added for April 23.

Advertisement

Bloc Party will support the Tennessean trio on their first shows in the UK since 2018.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am tomorrow (October 28) – you’ll be able to purchase them here.

Tickets for our UK/IE Tour go on sale tomorrow, Oct 28 at 10AM local + second London show added. https://t.co/5A70MNWwNk pic.twitter.com/UUqePeq62U — paramore (@paramore) October 27, 2022

A portion of ticket sales for these shows will be donated to Support + Feed, a charity that “takes action action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis”.

See the full list of Paramore’s UK and Ireland tour dates below:

APRIL 2023

Thursday 13 – Dublin, 3Arena

Saturday 15 – Cardiff, International Arena

Monday 17 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tuesday 18 – Manchester, AO Arena

Thursday 20 – London, O2 Arena

Saturday 22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Sunday 23 – London, O2 Arena *NEW DATE*

Advertisement

In other news, Paramore opened their headline set at When We Were Young Festival last weekend by giving ‘All I Wanted’ its live debut.

The emotional track featured on Paramore’s third album, 2009’s ‘Brand New Eyes’, but has never been performed live before.

Elsewhere during Paramore’s closing set they played ‘Here We Go Again’ from their 2005 debut ‘All I Know Is Falling’ and ‘Paramore’ track ‘Last Hope’ – both for the first time in four years.

When We Were Young Festival continues this weekend, with Paramore, My Chemical Romance and more set to return on October 29.

The festival will then return to Las Vegas next October, with its 2023 bill headlined by Blink-182 and Green Day.