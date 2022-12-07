Paramore and The 1975 on their dream of collaborating

Paramore and The 1975 have discussed potential plans for a future collaboration.

It comes after Hayley Williams recently hailed 1975 frontman Matty Healy for showing her band their support in an interview with KROQ and hinted at a future team up.

“There’s been a lot of really cool appreciation from other artists, Matty from the 1975 sent a really sweet message to me and the guys,” she said.

“He was really encouraging. He saw me talk about one of their songs and he wrote this very long thing about ‘This Is Why’ and about how he’s come to every Manchester show that we’ve ever played and he just loves the band and hopes that we hang out so if you’re listening let’s set it up.”

During an interview with Audacy, The 1975 were played a clip of Williams hailing the band and Healy was humbled by her praise.

He said: “That’s so cool. We did speak on message because she’s been so nice about the band and I thought that was a bit of an excuse to talk to Hayley from Paramore isn’t it? And then yeah, I think they’ve just finished touring and we’ve said that we’d try and hang out at some point.”

Healy continued: “Paramore even though they’re the same age as us, [when] they came out they were a lot younger than us when they broke so they sit in the part of my heart you know like Dashboard [Confessional] so they’ll always be a very special band to us.”

Meanwhile, Dashboard were recently joined by Healy during the band’s performance at Audacy Beach Festival.

Dashboard Confessional enlisted the 1975 frontman for a performance of ‘Hands Down’, lifted from their 2003 album ‘A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar’.

Later, Healy returned with his band onstage for The 1975’s set at Audacy Festival, during which they performed tracks from their 2022 album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

The ‘Hands Down’ performance marks the latest collaboration between The 1975 and Dashboard Confessional. In 2019, Healy joined Dashboard onstage at London’s St Pancras Old Church, where both acts performed The 1975’s 2012 track ‘Sex’. Dashboard Confessional had previously covered ‘Sex’ in 2017, including it on the tracklist of their covers EP ‘Covered and Taped’.

Meanwhile, SZA recently responded to fans calling for her to collaborate with Hayley Williams.

“@sza Hayley Williams x SZA collab when???” one fan demanded to know. SZA then replied in a tweet sent yesterday (December 6): “I talk to her more than you’d think lol.”