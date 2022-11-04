Paramore announce 2023 North American tour with Bloc Party and Foals

Paramore have announced details of a huge 2023 North American tour, with Bloc Party and Foals in support – see the dates below and buy tickets here.

The band, who recently returned to the stage for the first time in four years for an intimate US run which continues into November, will release new album ‘This Is Why’ in February.

After taking the album on a UK and Ireland headline tour (also with Bloc Party) in April, the band will return to the States and Canada from late May, with the new tour running through until early August.

Alongside Bloc Party and Foals, support on select dates of the tour will come from Genesis Owusu and The Linda Lindas.

Tickets for the new tour will go on sale next Friday (November 11) at 10am local time, with registration for a pre-sale available here until November 7 at midnight. You can buy your Paramore tickets here.

See the full list of Paramore’s upcoming tour dates – including the new North American shows for 2023 – below.

NOVEMBER 2022

7 – Toronto, ON, History

9 – Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

11 – Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady Music Center

13 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

15 – Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle

16 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

19 – Mexico City, Corona Capital Festival

APRIL 2023

13 – Dublin, 3Arena

15 – Cardiff, International Arena

17 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

20 – London, O2 Arena

22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

MAY 2023

23 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

25 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

27 – Atlantic City, NJ, Adjacent Festival

30 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

JUNE 2023

2 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

4 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

5 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

7 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

8 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

10 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

11 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paint Arena (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

13 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

14 – Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live (with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu)

JULY 2023

6 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

8 – Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

9 – Austin, TX, Moody Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

11 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

13 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

16 – San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena (with Foals)

19 – Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum (with Foals)

22 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center (with Foals)

24 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

25 – Portland, OR, Veterans Memorial Coliseum (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

27 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

29 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

30 – St Louis, MO, Enterprise Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

AUGUST 2023

2 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center (with Foals and The Linda Lindas)

Over the summer, Paramore vocalist frontwoman Hayley Williams spoke about how Bloc Party had influenced the forthcoming ‘This Is Why’.

“From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” she explained.

“They had their own thing and it was so unique and so dynamic, and it really stuck with us. And I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world, and maybe cross paths with the band that has been a huge part of our story from day one.”

In the same interview, Williams also praised future touring partners Foals’ growth over the years. “I really respect this band’s journey and how they continue to evolve. I think it takes a lot of guts too,” she said.

“I think of every time we’ve gone home to write a new album, or we have an album in the can but haven’t presented it to the world, it’s a really scary feeling. It can be nerve-wracking to present yourself in a new way and essentially, grow in front of the world. Any time a band re-emerges with a new picture, a new frame of mind, I think it’s courageous and cool and I’m really enjoying their evolution.”

This week, Paramore brought ‘This Is Why’ to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the song’s TV debut.