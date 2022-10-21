Paramore announce 2023 UK and Ireland tour with Bloc Party

Paramore have announced a UK and Ireland tour for spring 2023.

The tour, in support of the band’s highly anticipated sixth album ‘This Is Why’, kicks off in Dublin on April 13, before making stops in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Birmingham.

Bloc Party will be supporting the Tennessean trio on their first shows in the UK since 2018.

Advertisement

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am next Friday (October 28) – you’ll be able to purchase them here.

Venue pre-sales will begin on Wednesday (October 26). Fans who have already pre-ordered the album will get a code to access the pre-sales.

A portion of ticket sales for these shows will be donated to Support + Feed, a charity that “takes action action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis”.

The band have also confirmed they will be working with environmental nonprofit REVERB on the tour “to create positive impacts for people and the planet.” They have teamed up on “a comprehensive tour sustainability programme” and will be hosting an “eco-village” at each stop on the tour to shine a light on important environmental and social causes.

See the full list of dates below.

Advertisement

APRIL 2023

Thursday 13 – Dublin, 3Arena

Saturday 15 – Cardiff, International Arena

Monday 17 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tuesday 18 – Manchester, AO Arena

Thursday 20 – London, O2 Arena

Saturday 22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Over the summer, frontwoman Hayley Williams spoke about how Bloc Party had influenced the forthcoming ‘This Is Why’.

“From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” she explained.

Paramore are currently on tour in the U.S. and are set to perform at the inaugural When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas this weekend (October 22-23) and next (October 29).

‘This Is Why’ is due for release on February 10, 2023.