Paramore announce Australia and New Zealand 2023 tour

Paramore have announced their 2023 tour dates for Australia and New Zealand. Check out the details below.

The band previously teased a tour announcement, with a simple post which read “6.27 – g’day” with a link to a Paramore Down Under website. Today (June 26), the band shared the official dates on their social media pages.

Paramore will play three dates down under in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne and one date in Auckland, New Zealand. All four shows are set to take place in November with Remi Wolf serving as opening support. Check out the full dates below.

Advertisement

Paramore 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

18 – Auckland, NZ, Spark Arena

22 – Brisbane, AUS, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

25 – Sydney, AUS, The Domain

27 – Melbourne, AUS, Rod Layer Arena

Paramore last toured Australia and New Zealand in 2018 as part of their ‘Tour Four’ world tour in support of their ‘After Laughter’ album. During that tour, Paramore performed across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

Pre-sale is available for Frontier members and begins on Monday, July 3 at 10am AEST in Auckland, 11am AEST in Brisbane, 12pm AEST in Sydney and 1pm AEST in Melbourne. Visit here to register for the pre-sale and for more information.

Tickets will go on general sale on Thursday, July 6 at 10am AEST in Auckland, 11am AEST in Brisbane, 12pm AEST in Sydney and 1pm AEST in Melbourne. Visit here for tickets.

Advertisement

In other Paramore news, frontwoman Hayley Williams recently joined the Foo Fighters on stage at Bonnaroo to perform ‘My Hero’.

The band most recently released their sixth album ‘This Is Why’ in February. The record scored a five-star review from NME‘s Sophie Williams, who wrote: “With some of their most fearless songwriting to date,‘This Is Why’ is a bold reminder of how limitless Paramore can be. For every hard rock riff that soars to an explosive finale, there’s an adventurous vocal detour or lightly psychedelic moment.

“It’s remarkable that we’ve reached this point at all: this is a band that has been through the wringer, overcoming infighting and myriad lineup changes while simultaneously evolving into one of the most widely-respected acts of their generation.”