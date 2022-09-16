Paramore announce first new single in five years, ‘This Is Why’

Paramore have officially announced their first new single in over five years, ‘This Is Why’ – check out the post below.

The Hayley Williams-fronted trio have been teasing their imminent comeback on social media recently ahead of a return to the stage early next month.

A snippet of a new tune appeared on the band’s Discord channel last week, with another clip later emerging on TikTok. The latter preview was uploaded to an account named ‘isthiswhyisthisiswhy’.

Today (September 16), Paramore have confirmed that a new track titled ‘This Is Why’ will arrive on Wednesday, September 28. You can pre-save/pre-add it here.

The news is accompanied by what appears to be the official artwork for the forthcoming single. Last week saw Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro each use a different portion of the image as their respective new profile photos on social media.

The shot shows the group pressing their faces against a window that’s covered in condensation. Check out the announcement tweet beneath.

Yesterday (September 15), Paramore updated a mysterious schedule on their website to include the message “p.s. T.I.W” alongside today’s date. The calendar also states that the trio will “start spreading the news” about something on Monday (September 19).

‘This Is Why’ will mark Paramore’s first new material since their fifth studio album, 2017’s ‘After Laughter’.

Back in January, Paramore revealed that they were in the studio working on a follow-up record.

Williams explained at the time that she and York had been reminiscing over some of their earliest influences before they began writing the LP. But the trio said it didn’t necessarily mean they would be releasing a “comeback ’emo’ record”.

This summer saw the frontwoman give another update on Paramore’s sixth full-length effort, saying that it’d been inspired in part by Bloc Party.

Paramore are set to embark on a North American headline tour on October 2, which includes two newly-announced shows in LA. The stint will offer fans “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Paramore in a range of intimate venues”.

Additionally, Paramore will make appearances at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, Austin City Limits in Texas, and Corona Capital in Mexico City.

Since ‘After Laughter’, Hayley Williams has released two solo records: ‘Petals For Armor’ (2020) and ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos’ (2021).