Paramore announce Nashville album release show

Paramore have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year.

‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates.

“It summarises the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years,” Williams said of the album’s title track in a statement upon its release.

The band’s Nashville show will take place at the famed American country music stage on February 6, 2023, with Louis Prince on support.

Fans can register for the pre-sale from now until December 6 at 10pm CT here. The pre-sale begins at 10am CT on December 8, while general sale tickets will be available here from 10am CT on December 9.

Album Release Show. Nashville. Feb 6 2023. Register for Fair AXS presale now through 12.6 at 10PM CT: https://t.co/XhdIrU0vRF

Fair AXS Presale starts 12.8 at 10AM CT.

On sale starts 12.9 at 10AM CT at https://t.co/xSGao061As. pic.twitter.com/PQFyRqFtFf — paramore (@paramore) December 5, 2022

Last week, Paramore posted a snippet of what appears to be their next single.

‘The News’, which is the second song on the tracklist of their forthcoming album ‘This Is Why‘ according to Genius, looks set to arrive this Thursday (December 8), according to a TikTok video posted by the band that’s soundtracked by it.

Last month, the band announced details of a huge 2023 North American tour, with Bloc Party and Foals in support – buy tickets here.

After taking the album on a UK and Ireland headline tour (also with Bloc Party) in April, the band will return to the States and Canada from late May, with the new tour running through until early August.

In other news, ‘This Is Why’ took the second spot below Beyoncé‘s ‘Cuff It’ on NME‘s list of the 50 best songs of 2022, with Erica Campbell writing: “With its slow crawling synth and cymbals eventually erupting into a full funk fest, ‘This Is Why’ gave us just what we wanted: an innovative pop-punk moment from a band already responsible for so many.”