Paramore appear to be teasing their next era on social media

Paramore appear to be teeing up their next era ahead of a return to the stage next month.

The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, whose latest album ‘After Laughter’ arrived in 2017, will hit the road for a string of intimate North American headline shows early next month. It’ll mark their first live performances in over four years.

On Instagram, each of the band’s members – Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro – have updated their respective profile pictures, which all appear to have been cut from a new group press shot.

Advertisement

The official images see Paramore pressing their faces against a window that’s covered in condensation.

Additionally, all of the trio’s past Instagram posts have been deleted apart from two regarding their forthcoming comeback tour.

This recent online activity has led fans to speculate over the possibility of an impending announcement. Paramore are yet to comment.

Paramore just changed their profile picture on Instagram. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/t0qTuGlPhk — PARAMORE ITALIA (@italiaparamore) September 7, 2022

Back in January, Paramore revealed that they were in the studio working on a new full-length album. The band confirmed that they’d completed their earliest songwriting sessions in Nashville, Tennessee and had later relocated to a studio in California to record.

At the time, Williams explained that she and York had been reminiscing over some of their earliest influences before they began writing the LP. But the trio said it didn’t necessarily mean they would be releasing a “comeback ’emo’ record”.

Advertisement

“I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same shit,” Williams added.

This summer saw the singer give another update on Paramore’s sixth full-length effort, saying that it’d been influenced by Bloc Party.

“From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” Williams said.

The frontwoman also said that Bloc Party‘s debut album ‘Silent Alarm’ (2005) “was always on in [her] car” upon its release, adding: “It was a favourite, and there’s really not a bad track on it.”

Paramore’s 2022 live schedule also includes their previously-announced appearances at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, Austin City Limits in Texas, and Corona Capital in Mexico City.

Since ‘After Laughter’, Hayley Williams has released two solo records: ‘Petals For Armor’ (2020) and ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos’ (2021).