Paramore confirm themselves as “freshly independent” and ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024

Paramore have announced they are now “freshly independent” and will act as ambassador for Record Store Day.

Back in December 2023, the band admitted there was a “level of uncertainty” about Paramore’s future. Their final album on their contract, ‘This Is Why‘, was released that year, meaning they had fulfilled all obligations to their previous label Atlantic. Paramore wiped all their social media accounts shortly afterwards, prompting speculation that the band’s future may be done for good.

Now, Paramore – frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro – have confirmed today that they are “freshly independent” and will continue to make music together. They also revealed they will be this year’s Record Store Day Ambassadors, which will take place on April 20.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post, the band wrote: “After a long career in the music industry we have decided to announce that… we are going to continue to have a long career in the music industry (sorry for any inconvenience).

“Our first order of business as a freshly independent Paramore is to shine a light on independent records stores — a vital part of our journey from music obsessed school friends to professional music makers. With that being said, we are humbled to be your Ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024. The timing feels kismet.”

“The discovery of music was always meant to be romantic,” they continued. “Indie record shops are some of the only spaces we’ve got that offer a tangible, tactile experience of music discovery. In this world that feels more disconnected and hostile than ever, it feels important to remain in touch (literally) with what inspires us, empowers us, or simply brings us joy.

“Thankfully, for all our sakes, there still survives among the chaos, the purity and radical simplicity of a great record store.” They then signed off with “Independently yours, Paramore”.

So far, plans for a new Paramore album are unknown. However, SZA recently confirmed that a Paramore collaboration was in the works. The band also have released their cover of ‘Burning The House Down’ for the upcoming Talking Heads tribute album, which will feature 16 covers from 16 different bands.

Advertisement

Paramore also recently made history by becoming the first female-fronted band to win the Grammy for Best Rock Album, which they called “ridiculous yet true”. On social media, they elaborated: “It’s an honor for Paramore to be a small but constant reminder for people to keep pushing these rock and alternative spaces to be more inclusive.”

In other news, Paramore are due to support Taylor Swift on the UK/EU leg of her Eras tour – find all dates here and get your tickets here.