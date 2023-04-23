Paramore fan proposes using song titles during Birmingham headline show

A Paramore fan proposed to their partner during the band’s headline gig in Birmingham last night (April 22), using a bunch of Paramore song titles.

Paramore are currently touring the UK in support of ‘This Is Why’ and last night, headlined Birmingham’s Utilita Arena. During the concert, a fan was given a microphone and proposed to their partner.

“You’re the only exception,” started the proposal. “All I wanted was you. You’re my last hope. The only thing I know that’s keeping me alive. So, will you please give me the honour of being your husband one day? Will you marry me?”

The pair then embraced as Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams said: “Give it up for true love. Oh my god, I didn’t think I was going to cry this early into the show. Congratulations. That was beautiful, thank you for letting us all be a part of that. I told you this was family, right?”

Check out the moment below:

No. I’m crying. Proposal at a Paramore show 😭 pic.twitter.com/1kze0d5aIu — hekate 🔮 🐀 (@hekatelara) April 22, 2023

The proposal tonight during Paramore’s set #ParamoreBrum pic.twitter.com/oukYBLQRzL — Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) April 22, 2023

someone proposed during the concert and he used paramore songs for his proposal 🥹✨ “give it up for true love” pic.twitter.com/GjLgz4RRz9 — izza | table 16 fanart alley hallyu market (@gr8fullycre8ing) April 22, 2023

During Paramore’s recent headline show at London’s O2 Arena, Williams spoke about the band’s “contentious” relationship with love songs from their back catalogue following her divorce in 2017.

“Lot of love songs tonight. We tend to have a contentious relationship with those but we’re having a lot of fun with them now, aren’t we? We decided this year to bring back The Big One,” said Williams before ‘The Only Exception’ which previously hadn’t been played since 2016.

“This is the year of reclaiming shit that should be yours and not giving all your power away,” she added.

Elsewhere during the tour Williams has called out Ticketmaster, covered The Cranberries and invited rising punk band Peaness onstage to sing ‘Misery Business’.

The UK run of shows wraps up tonight with a second show at London’s O2 Arena. Paramore kick off a US headline tour next month with Bloc Party and Foals in support. Tickets are available here.