Paramore fans think Remi Wolf and The xx’s Romy appear on new remixes

Paramore fans are speculating over what appear to be two upcoming new remixes from the band.

The Hayley Williams-fronted group recently teased that they’d be releasing something tomorrow (September 28), which is the one-year anniversary of their comeback single ‘This Is Why’.

A note shared by Paramore on Monday (September 25) included three apparent dates – “9.28”, “10.2” (October 2) and “10.6” (October 6) – with the following three phrases listed against those dates, respectively: “This Is Why”, “Why Is This?, “Is This Why?”.

Fans later suggested that the phrases were the titles of some as-yet-unheard B-sides from Williams and co’s 2023 sixth album, also called ‘This Is Why’.

Two audio clips have since emerged on Paramore’s Discord server, suggesting the first releases will instead be new remixes of the tracks ‘Liar’ and ‘You First’ from the aforementioned record.

The snippet of the reimagined ‘Liar’ seems to feature the vocals of Romy from The xx. As for the fresh take on ‘You First’, the consensus among fans is that Remi Wolf is singing on the cut.

You can listen to both clips in the post below.

paramore have posted two new audio clips to their Discord, titled ‘R’ and ‘E’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/dtEt1ltpsE — jen (@YELYAHG00N) September 26, 2023

Remi Wolf is due to support Paramore at a run of concerts in Australia and New Zealand this November.

In other news, Williams confirmed last month that the trio have been back in the studio. “Zac, Taylor and I just want to get back to making things,” she said at the time.

“We’ve been craving that for a while now. Not only the creative process but the layer[s] of insulation that can come with the creative process.”

Next May, Paramore will head to the UK and Europe as a supporting act on Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’.