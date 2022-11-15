Paramore have changed the artwork of their 2013 self-titled album

Paramore have changed the artwork of their 2013 self-titled debut album.

The original cover featured frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and former bassist Jeremy Davis, who left in December 2015 and was later involved in a legal dispute with the band.

Now, the artwork has been updated on all streaming platforms to show just a photo of Williams with her back turned, wearing a denim jacket with the slogan ‘GROW UP’. You can view it below.

No official reason has yet been released by the band as to why the artwork has been changed.

updated cover for Paramore’s self titled album! pic.twitter.com/dO55Qh1bvx — 🏁 (@concertleaks) November 14, 2022

Davis claimed that he had been omitted from songwriting credits on their 2013 self-titled album during his legal dispute with the band.

The lawsuit also argued that Davis believed himself to be a partner in Paramore’s business entity Varoom Whoa, owned by Williams. At the time the frontwoman counteracted his claim, stating Davis to be an employee – rather than a partner – of the band, rendering him ineligible for royalties from touring and merchandising.

The case was eventually settled in 2017.

Meanwhile, Williams recently said she was “really proud of the diverse fucking crowds that come to our shows” during their concert at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre on Sunday (November 13).

She added: “I don’t know if you looked around so much tonight, ’cause I know there’s a show going on, but we’re really proud of the kind of people who come to our shows, diverse fucking crowds. There’s just not room for any other way, especially at our shows, so thank you for making it a place that thrives like this.”

It came just days after Williams stopped a fight at their gig in Toronto last week (November 7).

Earlier this month, the band announced details of a huge 2023 North American tour, with Bloc Party and Foals in support – buy tickets here. Paramore’s current intimate US run ends this month in Florida, with one more stop in Mexico City ahead of the release of their new album ‘This Is Why’ which drops next February.