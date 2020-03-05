Paramore’s Hayley Williams announces debut UK and European solo tour

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams has announced details of her debut UK and European solo tour – which includes stop-offs in London and Brighton.

Williams’ first solo album, ‘Petals For Armor’, is set to come out on May 8, and the singer released the first half of it in January 2020.

It’s now confirmed that she’ll kick off a mini European jaunt on May 13 at Amsterdam’s Melkweg Max, before heading to the UK for a show at Brighton’s The Great Escape Festival on May 15 and a date at London’s Electric Brixton on May 16.

Advertisement

Tickets will go on general sale to fans on February 13 at 10AM local time.

Williams said of the tour: “Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for.

intimate shows. been craving the closeness a long time. love to @theninthewave_ for joining me overseas and to @arloparks for coming with me stateside. 💐 tix go on sale next friday, 3/13 @ 10am local. https://t.co/hdIjfLstFb pic.twitter.com/ee1QP8rXa4 — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) March 5, 2020

“There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals For Armor. What a joke. I must. This is a brand new adventure. It’s important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I’m ready to be present for this.”

She added: “The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience.”



Last month, Williams unveiled ‘Petals of Armor I’, featuring the previously released singles ‘Simmer’ and ‘Leave It Alone’, as well as ‘Cinnamon’, ‘Creepin”, and ‘Sudden Desire’.

Advertisement

Williams explained what the ‘Petals For Armor’ project is about in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac. “It’s part of a lyric in ‘Simmer’,” she explained of the album title. “A while ago, I went to this cranial-sacral masseuse. Maybe a lot of people might consider that a kind of woo woo witch doctor but I’ll take any help I can get.

“I was laying on her table and I started having these weirdly creepy visions of flowers growing out of me – and not in a beautiful way, it was very painful and very grotesque but I kind of realised in that moment there was a lot that was trying so hard to grow out of me and it was going to hurt to do.”