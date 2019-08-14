Paramore’s Hayley Williams says she “doesn’t really know what’s next” for the band

The group have been on hiatus for a year now

Don’t hold your breath for Paramore‘s return: Frontwoman Hayley Williams recently revealed that the future of the group, which went on a break last year, is still uncertain.

Speaking to ET at the Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday (August 11), Williams admitted that she “really [doesn’t] know what’s next” for the band. She also added that the group have been enjoying their downtime since announcing their hiatus in 2018.

“[Taylor York, Zak Farro] and I just had dinner the other night at my house, and I think we’re just really enjoying being friends and adult human beings at home by ourselves, without music,” she said.

Williams is currently on the road promoting Good Dye Young, a vegan beauty company she co-founded with her longtime stylist and makeup artist Brian O’Connor. Despite her current beauty endeavours, fans began to speculate about new Paramore music after Williams posted a cryptic, muted clip of her singing on her Instagram.

“To be honest, I am an awful, awful human for those Instagram posts that I left everyone hanging with,” she explained to ET. “But I didn’t want people to forget […] I’ve always been a musician first.”

The singer continued, “My first creative outlet was music and even though people are going to see me in this kind of [beauty] space a lot more, I don’t want people to forget. So I kind of was like, ‘I’m just gonna leave this here, and see ya guys on the flipside!’”

Paramore’s last album ‘After Laughter’ arrived in 2017 and featured singles like ‘Hard Times’ and ‘Fake Happy’. The LP saw Williams, York and Farro experiment with a new musical direction, with lyrics covering topics such as social anxiety and the pressures of fitting in.

Earlier in March, Williams had discussed Paramore’s plans for the future with L’Odet, saying she sees herself in the band for a very long time and that they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. “As long as we’re friends, the band just is. It’s just in us,” she said.