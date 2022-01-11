Paramore have revealed that they’re in the studio working on their first new album in five years.

The band – currently comprising lead singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro – are creating their sixth album together, which is their first since 2017’s ‘After Laughter’.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone Paramore detailed their progress on their as-yet-untitled new album, revealing that they completed their earliest songwriting sessions in Nashville and have since relocated to a studio in California to record.

Williams said that she and York had been reminiscing on some of their earliest influences before they began writing the LP, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Paramore will release a “comeback ’emo’ record”.

“The music we were first excited by wasn’t exactly the kind of music we went on to make,” Williams said. “Our output has always been all over the place and with this project, it’s not that different. We’re still in the thick of it but some things have remained consistent from the start. 1) More emphasis back on the guitar, and 2) Zac should go as Animal as he wants with drum takes.”

She added that the trio are feeling positive about their new sonic and creative directions.

“I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same shit,” she said.

“It was ‘Ain’t It Fun’ for our self-titled record, and ‘Hard Times’ or ‘Told You So’ for ‘After Laughter’. It’s not about it feeling like a hit so much as it’s a scary, exciting feeling that you’re treading uncharted waters. It keeps you curious. We got to feel that feeling early on this time.”

Last November Williams teased that she was working on a new Paramore record after a stint pursuing solo albums.

She released her debut album ‘Petals For Armor‘ in 2020 and its follow-up ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos‘ in 2021.