Paramore look ahead to supporting Taylor Swift on ‘Eras’ tour: “Now it’s time to have a fun summer”

Paramore have opened up about their upcoming support dates on Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour next year.

The band – comprised of frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro – wrapped up their massive world tour last month and are set to hit the road as opening support for Taylor Swift during the UK and EU legs of her ‘Eras’ tour next year.

Swift and Williams have been longtime friends. In a recent interview with Uproxx, the ‘Crave’ singer discussed how both her and the pop singer have been on similar journeys as artists, having broken through “at the same time” and are still going strong today.

“I mean, we know how rare it is to last this long in the music industry,” Williams said, adding, “It’s amazing what she’s traversed through and not only managed to last, but continue to get better as an artist, get bigger in her appeal.”

She continued: “We’ve been in this for as long and we’ve really survived a lot, whether that is self-inflicted shit or just the industry at large and the world at large.”

Williams also spoke about their support slot on the ‘Eras’ tour. “To be able to play with an artist like her for me represents how long we’ve been at this, and how much shit we’ve seen. Now, it’s time to have a fun summer,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the frontwoman opened up about the “level of uncertainty” the band faces now that they are essentially free agents.

Williams said, “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community,” with Farro adding: “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

In other news, Williams recently responded to repeated technical problems onstage during one of Paramore‘s recent Australia shows.

During their performance of ‘Hard Times’ from fifth album ‘After Laughter‘, the pyrotechnic sparks used during the show fired at the wrong time, prompting the frontwoman to awkwardly laugh and look back at the stage bemused.

The singer proceeded to change the lyrics for the outro of the song, singing: “Somebody’s getting fired / Beyoncé did it so we can too / and I can’t wait to speak with you / it’s the third time this has happened to us.”