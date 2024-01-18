Paramore pull out of Latin American festival dates

Paramore have announced that they will be pulling out of a handful of upcoming Latin American festival dates.

The pop-punk veterans – comprised of frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro – took to their official Instagram page today (January 18). They shared an Instagram story explaining that they will no longer be able to perform at certain Latin American festival dates due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at Vive Latino in Mexico City, Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá and Lollapalooza Brazil in São Paulo. In there place, Kings Of Leon have been confirmed,” read the statement.

It continued: “Paramore thanks them and apologizes for any inconvenience. They will see you in the next era.”

This is not the first time this month that the band have pulled out of a festival. On Janurary 5, they announced that they would be pulling out of their headline performance at the ALTer Ego Festival, before it was reported that Paramore are gearing up for a new era and a fresh record deal.

Back in December, the band took down all posts and images from social media pages, while their official website displayed a 404 error message. This came after the band voiced a “level of uncertainty” about their future, following the completion of their ‘This Is Why’ tour and recently-fulfilled obligations to their label.

Recently, Paramore returned to Instagram to shared a teaser for their cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down The House’ taken from an upcoming tribute album.

Their cover of the song is the first track on ‘A Stop Making Sense: A Tribute Album’ which is set to see 16 artists cover one of the 16 songs on the album. No release date has been announced as of yet but it will be released by A24 music.

The post came after fans were left concerned that news of a breakup may be imminent, following their social media presence being wiped clean. Variety shared that the band have no plans to call it quits any time soon, but instead are looking for a ‘fresh start’ online since parting ways with their Atlantic record label.

‘This Is Why’ marked their final album to be released with the esteemed label, and as of now, it remains uncertain whether the band intend to sign a new record deal or plan to stay independent for their future releases.

In a five-star review of ‘This Is Why’, NME said: “Paramore are reaching to where, finally, their music has wanted to get to for the best part of the past decade. Rather than try to top their peerless anthems, the band have instead uncovered a new warmth on ‘This Is Why’, and the effect is triumphant indeed.”

In other news, the band are set to serve as the main support act for Taylor Swift’s record-breaking ‘Eras Tour’, which reaches Europe in May.