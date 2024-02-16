Paramore refuse Tennessee State Honor until Allison Russell receives same acknowledgement

Paramore have refused to accept their Tennessee State Honour in solidarity with Allison Russell.

Yesterday, it was reported that the House Republican Caucus Chair of Tennessee Jeremy Faison blocked the state’s resolution to honour Allison Russell – but not Paramore. Both won Grammys earlier this month; Paramore won Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Music Performance, whilst Russell was crowned with the Best American Roots Performance with her song ‘Eve Was Black’. The Caucus Chair did not give a reason for his decision.

Russell initially responded by thanking Democrat Justin Jones (who put forward the original resolution) as well as Democrat Gloria Johnson for their support: “That you & @votegloriaj presented this resolution is a high honour. That the TN GOP blocked it, I take as a compliment. Their bigotry, sadly, is on relentless display. We have a chance this year to make a real change in TN!”

Now, Paramore have given their own thoughts on the debacle. In an Instagram story, the band wrote: “Paramore will not accept any acknowledgment or honor from the TN House until Allison Russell is given the same recognition.”

They also gave a statement to The Tennessean, in which lead singer Hayley Williams said: “The blatant racism of our state leadership is embarrassing and cruel. Myself, as well as Paramore, will continue to encourage young people to show up to vote with equality in mind.”

As reported by Variety, this is not Faison’s first time blocking a proclamation for a nationally renowned Tennessee musician. In 2021, Faison blocked the honouring of Brothers Osborne singer TJ Osborne, despite the resolution unanimously passing in the state Senate. Osborne had recently come out as gay.

Last year, both Russell and Williams appeared at the “Love Rising” benefit show at the Bridgestone Arena to protest Tennessee’s then-newly enacted anti-drag laws. Others who appeared at the show included Hozier, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell.

In other news, Paramore have confirmed they are “freshly independent” and will act as ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024.