Paramore appear to have shared another snippet of an upcoming track as they announced two new shows in LA.

The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, whose latest album ‘After Laughter’ came out in 2017, hinted at the start of their next era on social media last week. Early next month the band will hit the road in North America for their first live shows in more than four years.

Per a press release, those select gigs will offer fans “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Paramore in a range of intimate venues”.

Advertisement

After posting a brief clip of what sounded like a new song on Discord, Paramore have now uploaded another in-the-studio video. In the latest clip we hear what’s presumably a different portion of the same unknown track.

This time, the studio footage was uploaded to a mystery TikTok account called ‘isthiswhyisthisiswhy’. The same phrase appears as the title of the audio in the clip, perhaps hinting at the upcoming single’s name.

No other videos have been shared by the profile at the time of writing – check out the new teaser below.

Yesterday (September 12), Williams and co. also added two Los Angeles concerts to their 2022 itinerary. They’ll perform at The Wiltern on Thursday, October 20, and at The Belasco on Thursday, October 27.

Announcing the pair of shows, Paramore provided the following ticket information: “LA tickets are only available to be purchased and resold through Ticketmaster’s Face Value Ticket Exchange.

Advertisement

“The Face Value Exchange will allow fans to offer their tickets for resale at face value exclusively through Ticketmaster and will be not eligible to resell on third-party sites for profit.”

On-sale times are yet to be confirmed – you can find more information here, and see the announcement post below.

In January Paramore revealed that they were in the studio working on a new full-length album.

At the time Williams explained that she and guitarist Taylor York had been reminiscing over some of their earliest influences before they began writing the LP. But the trio said it didn’t necessarily mean they would be releasing a “comeback ’emo’ record”.

This summer saw the frontperson give another update on Paramore’s sixth album, saying that it’d been inspired in part by Bloc Party.