Paramore to donate tour proceeds to reproductive and abortion services

Paramore will donate a portion of the proceeds from their forthcoming North American tour to organisations that provide reproductive and abortion services.

Last week, the pop-rock trio announced an intimate comeback tour of North America, set to kick off this October.

“We are outraged by the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to abortion, affecting millions across the country,” the band wrote in a post on Instagram today (July 22).

The band revealed that US$1 of every ticket sold for the upcoming shows will be donated to three organisations: ARC Southeast, Kansas Abortion Fund and Women’s Shelters Canada.

Read the full statement below:

Paramore are the latest act to denounce the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Taylor Swift and Pearl Jam were among artists to speak out in the immediate aftermath of the decision. Similarly, Rage Against The Machine, John Oliver, Nova Twins, Fiona Apple, Madonna and more have expressed outrage with the reversal.

Paramore’s live appearances in 2022 also include performances at When We Were Young Festival, Austin City Limits and Corona Capital.

The group’s latest studio album was 2017’s ‘After Laugher’, while frontwoman Williams has put out two solo LPs since then: ‘Petals For Armor’ (2020) and ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos’ (2021).

Earlier this year, Paramore revealed they were working in the studio on a new full-length album. Though Williams said at the time that she and guitarist Taylor York had been reminiscing their earlier influences, it didn’t necessarily mean they would be releasing a “comeback ’emo’ record”.

Williams said: “I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same shit.”