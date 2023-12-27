Paramore wipe their social media accounts, prompting fan speculation

Paramore have wiped all of their official social media accounts and taken down their website, prompting fans to speculate about their future.

The trio, comprised of frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro, have taken down all posts and images from their X, Facebook and Instagram profiles, while their official website now just displays a 404 error message.

Earlier this month, the band said there was a “level of uncertainty” about their future. Following the completion of their tour to support sixth album, ‘This Is Why’, they spoke about how they have now fulfilled all of their label obligations and are now essentially free agents.

At that time, they made a point of reassuring fans that they will remain together and continue to have fun. Williams said: “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community,” with Farro adding: “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

Check out some reactions to Paramore’s mysterious actions below:

paramore’s label contract is over

they just wiped all socials

and their website is down

WHAT IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/QVVCr0D38F — kc ꩜ (@whisperedsighs_) December 26, 2023

Paramore clearing their socials like pic.twitter.com/NJwn66MQdK — Dean (@Deanabetes) December 26, 2023

guys don’t worry paramore wiped all their digital platforms because they’re at a new label or went independent and they want to start with a “clean slate” and they’re gonna use hayley’s birthday tomorrow as the launch for the new era pic.twitter.com/sorNcVdHD3 — issa phae | HAYLEY DAY (@mizphantasm) December 26, 2023

paramore store DOWN paramore discord DOWN paramore net DOWN twitter EMPTY instagram EMPTY pic.twitter.com/dFpo7WSizQ — mar 🎧 (@chrrypm) December 26, 2023

Paramore are set to be the opening act for the latest European leg of Taylor Swift’s all-conquering ‘Eras’ tour, with dates running from May to July 2024.

In a five-star review of ‘This Is Why’, NME said: “Paramore are reaching to where, finally, their music has wanted to get to for the best part of the past decade. Rather than try to top their peerless anthems, the band have instead uncovered a new warmth on ‘This Is Why’, and the effect is triumphant indeed.”

Earlier this year, Paramore told NME that they consider the release to be “the scariest record we’ve ever made.”

“We were grounded and feeling confident in one aspect of our lives and we were in such a safe bubble,” Williams said. “Then we knew we were going to make something that wasn’t in that safe bubble and that was terrifying. The expectation is the main thing that would slow us down. There’s a lot more people waiting than there was the last time we did this.”