Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Taylor York confirm relationship

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams and Taylor York have confirmed in a new interview that they are currently in a relationship.

The confirmation was made as the band were being interviewed about their forthcoming new album ‘This Is Why’, which will be their first new record since 2017’s ‘After Laughter’.

According to The Guardian, frontwoman Williams and guitarist York “confirmed rumours that they are dating, but declined to comment further” during the interview.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the feature, the band reflected on the enforced break they took after touring ‘After Laughter’, saying that they “realised nothing is worth risking our health”.

Williams explained that the openness of the ‘After Laughter’ campaign enabled Paramore to “more than ever [become] a support system to each other that we desperately needed”.

Recalling how he learned of the death of a family friend during a video shoot for a single from the album, York said: “I just started bawling. I didn’t know I had this capacity until that moment. We realised nothing is worth risking our health.”

After limiting their touring plans for ‘After Laughter’, the band then decided to pause to “see what it’s like to not hang our identities on Paramore all the time,” Williams, who released two solo albums (‘Petals For Armor’ and ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos’) during the subsequent break, said.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1 earlier this week, Williams hinted that Paramore are planning on a UK tour.