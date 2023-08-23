Paramore’s Hayley Williams jokes that she asks SZA to collaborate “weekly”

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams has said that she texts SZA “weekly” asking her to collaborate together.

The singer was appearing on the Black People Love Paramore podcast, and was asked by host Sequoia Holmes which black artists she would like to work with.

“It’s been SZA for a long time, because I love her voice,” Williams responded. “But also — ah man, there’s too many, to be honest with you.”

The singer added: “I was saying recently to someone, because we grew up in the scene we grew up in, I rarely get asked to do features for things that I feel like really get down to my core.

“So I’m still keeping my eye out for whether that be new artists, or maybe it’s older, established artists — but probably people who do groovier shit; something that I can sink down into a little bit, instead of having to just be, I guess, the ‘Misery Business’ version of myself.”

Of SZA, she went on: “SZA has, for about six years now, been the one. I’m sending the text weekly at this point.”

“I think ‘Garden’ is my favourite song by SZA,” Williams added. “But also, all of her records, they’re records you can put on and [have] no skips for me.”

Earlier this month, Paramore cancelled the remaining shows on their 2023 North American tour due to illness.

The band recently postponed four live gigs after Williams fell ill during a performance in Houston, Texas. She later revealed that she was suffering from a lung infection.

“Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle. After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health,” Williams wrote on her Instagram Stories feed. “My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight.”

She continued: “We will have the team post an official statement ASAP but we are going to have to cancel the last 2 shows of the tour so I can get better finally. I know some of you are camping in Portland already so I just wanted to get this out there.