Paramore’s Hayley Williams launches new radio show, ‘Everything Is Emo’

Hayley Williams has launched her first music radio show, Everything Is Emo.

The Paramore frontwoman and soloist presents the 20-part series on Back To Back Sounds, the new music feature from BBC Sounds.

During each hour-long episode, Williams delves into the music that shaped the ’90s through to the present day while reflecting on classic albums, her favourite new artists, and offers a first-hand account of fronting one of the most popular bands to emerge from the emo scene.

The singer also shares “personal memories” from that era and plays tunes from the likes of My Chemical Romance, Panic! At The Disco, Yeah Yeahs Yeahs, The Postal Service, Wet Leg and – of course – Paramore.

Speaking about how the venture came about, Williams explained: “Not long ago, people started calling me a ‘veteran’ of my scene and of the music industry. It sounds so funny to me because most of the time I still feel like a fan.

“The serious truth is I have, in fact, grown up in this scene for the last two decades. I guess that’s a pretty long time. I’m really excited to have the opportunity to publicly nerd out about bands and songs that make my favourite subgenre feel like home to me. And while it will be fun to take some trips down memory lane, I’m just as excited, if not more, to play music from new artists I’m discovering all the time.”

She continued: “Everything Is Emo is meant to feel like a conversation with other fans of the genre, young and (ahem) old. There’s going to be plenty of interaction, which I hope will feel somewhat reminiscent of the message boards and forums I used to frequent as a teenage scene kid.

“More than anything, I hope music fans and artists alike will be psyched to hear a highly considered spectrum of ‘EMO’ in all its forms. And yeah, of course you’ll hear some Paramore.”

Everything Is Emo With Hayley Williams is available via Back To Back Sounds: Amplified on BBC Sounds from today (April 29) – you can tune in here.

In November last year, Hayley Williams teased that Paramore would be making a return at some point in 2022. The group’s latest studio album, ‘After Laughter’, came out back in 2017.

Last weekend saw Wiliams join Billie Eilish on stage at the second weekend of Coachella 2022 to perform Paramore’s classic single ‘Misery Business’ and Eilish’s own track ‘Happier Than Ever’.